AJN Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, July 2, 2019 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8 million shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.25 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

AJN intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

About AJN Resources Inc.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

