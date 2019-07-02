Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, July 2, 2019 - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCBB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 28, 2019. A total of 31,080,582 common shares representing 67.21% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM.
Appointment of Auditors
RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Election of Directors
The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.
DIRECTOR
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES WITHHELD
%
Peter Minuk
28,827,115
99.98%
5,726
0.02%
James Schweitzer
28,789,515
99.85%
43,326
0.15%
James Longshore
28,830,515
99.99%
2,326
0.01%
Denis Laviolette
28,827,241
99.98%
5,600
0.02%
Hans Morsches
28,829,515
99.99%
3,326
0.01%
Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.
Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.
Contact Information For further information please contact:
James Longshore: President and CEO Telephone: 416 628-2881 E-mail: info@xtragold.com Website: www.xtragold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46020
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!