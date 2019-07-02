Menü Artikel
Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

15:14 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, July 2, 2019 - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCBB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 28, 2019. A total of 31,080,582 common shares representing 67.21% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM.

Appointment of Auditors

RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD %
Peter Minuk 28,827,115 99.98% 5,726 0.02%
James Schweitzer 28,789,515 99.85% 43,326 0.15%
James Longshore 28,830,515 99.99% 2,326 0.01%
Denis Laviolette 28,827,241 99.98% 5,600 0.02%
Hans Morsches 28,829,515 99.99% 3,326 0.01%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo.,will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Contact Information
For further information please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 416 628-2881
E-mail: info@xtragold.com
Website: www.xtragold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46020


