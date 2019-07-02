Solstice Gold Announces Initial Diamond Drill Program at Its 100% Owned Nunavut Gold Project and Announces Planned Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, July 02, 2019 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “Its”, “we” or “our”) are pleased to announce that we will complete our first diamond drill program (the “Program”) of up to 20 holes of NQ core drilling at our 100% owned 928 km2 Nunavut Gold Project (the “Project”), located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Our claims are immediately adjacent to those controlled by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. which include the Meliadine Mine.



Our fully permitted drill program will begin mid-summer 2019 following ongoing mapping and sampling aimed at refining ten target areas identified during our 2018 field program, which documented gold for the first time over a wide area in rocks which we believe correlate with those in the Meliadine area. Target areas include the QEMS target which is immediately adjacent to and along strike of Agnico Eagle owned claims. The drilling will be limited to land-based targets leaving highly prospective ice-based targets for winter follow-up. Please see our corporate presentation available at https://www.solsticegold.com/investors/presentations/ for additional details of target areas.

“Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine, which reached commercial production last month, is only seven kilometres from Solstice’s claims in the Rankin Gold Belt. We are looking forward to drilling targets in the hunt for the next potential gold discovery in an exciting region,” stated Executive Chairman David Adamson.

Warrant Extension

Solstice would also like to announce that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, we intend to extend the exercise period of a total of 16,252,846 outstanding share purchase warrants by six months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.35 - $0.40 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices of the Warrants will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The July 17, 2019 warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement completed by Dunnedin Ventures Inc. on July 20, 2017 and then were spun out as Solstice warrants to Dunnedin warrant-holders on a 1:3 basis according to the terms of the Plan of Arrangement that formed Solstice, which was completed on January 31, 2018. The July 31, 2020 warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement completed by Solstice on January 31, 2018.

Table 1: Warrants

Number of Warrants Exercise Price Original Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date 2,764,815 $0.35 July 17, 2019 January 17, 2020 220,831 $0.40 July 17, 2019 January 17, 2020 13,267,200 $0.35 July 31, 2020 January 31, 2021

“We have elected to reschedule warrant expiries in recognition of continuing support from our shareholders and in order to logically position expiry dates between typical periods of exploration activity in January rather than in mid-season (July),” stated Marty Tunney, President.

About Solstice

Solstice is a new gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 928 km2 (100%) district scale Nunavut Gold Project and certain other rights covering an adjacent 805 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. Our gold project is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately seven km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 69.5 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold and our Nunavut Project please see our corporate website available at www.solsticegold.com.

Ian Russell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this news release.

