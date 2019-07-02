Golden Hope Mines Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting





MONTREAL, Quebec - TheNewswire - July 2, 2019 - Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to the shareholders for approval at its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on June 28, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec were adopted.

At the AGM, the following individuals were elected as the directors of the Company: Frank Candido (Chairman), Andre Tessier (President), Michael Zurowski, Roy Millington and Kevin Heather.

The shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

The shareholders also approved the name change from Golden Hope Mines Ltd. to Delta Resources Limited. The Company will determine when the official name change will take effect as well as a ticker symbol change to DLTA from the current GNH and advise shareholders through another press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Golden Hope Mines Ltd..

Frank Candido

Chairman of the Board

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.



About Golden Hope Mines Limited

Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal projects suitable for underground and/or open-pit mining. The Company's focus is currently in southeastern Quebec, Canada. The Company's claim blocks lie within an area that extends approximately 100 kilometres along the Appalachians of southeastern Quebec from near Ste-Lucie-de-Beauregard to about 16 kilometres southwest of Beauceville. The Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit lies 5 kilometres southeast of St-Magloire within the Bellechasse Belt, an approximately 18 kilometre long mineralized area.

For further information:

Golden Hope Mines Ltd.

www.goldenhopemines.com

Frank Candido, Chairman

Tel : 514-969-5530

fcandido@goldenhopemines.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.





Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.