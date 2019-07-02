Origin Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

MONTREAL, July 02, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Origin Gold Corp. ("Origin or the “Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: OIC) has approved the granting of stock options (the “Options”) for 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation to the Directors, Officers and consultants of the Corporation, in accordance with its stock option plan. The Options vest immediately, are exercisable at $0.10 per Option and have a term of 2 years.



Following the grant of Options, the Corporation has a total of 4,989,565 Options outstanding representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

About Origin

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

Rejean Gosselin, President and CEO : Tel: 514.303.0950

E-mail: rgminero@gmail.com

Web : www.origingoldcorp.com

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Origin deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.