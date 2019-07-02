Lundin Mining to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results July 24, 2019

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be published on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Please view PDF version of News Release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Conference call details are provided below:

Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788 4922

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 4468 3691

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2038612-1/66676CFF9FD559F91690A7A80DEE15ED



The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

Replay archive

A replay of the conference call will be available after the completion until August 9, 2019.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 800 585 8367 or +1 416 621 4642

The passcode for the replay is: 6996314

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

