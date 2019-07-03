Lake Resources NL: Further Conductive Brines at Cauchari

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)(FRA:LK1) announced today further conductive brines with high flows were intersected in drilling at its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina as the hole progresses to the target depth.The drill rig is below 300m, after having encountered challenging drilling conditions due to high fluid pressures and gravel/sand horizons. The target is a sand horizon estimated between 350-450m which has recorded higher lithium values and fluid flows in the adjoining project.Recent lithium brine results with lithium values up to 538 mg/L show continuity of a number of lithium brine horizons into Lake's leases from adjoining major projects (Figures 1-4 in link below) in pre-production with Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC). Conductive brines under pressure were intercepted and sampled at a depth around 290m, with high conductivities and density readings of 1.200 g/cm3. This further increases Lake's confidence in Cauchari and Lake's ability to replicate the success of nearby multi-billion-dollar projects located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.Current drilling aims to unlock value from this exciting project, which is growing in scale located immediately adjacent to a world-class brine project in pre-production in the Lithium Triangle, approximately 500m from the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas Cauchari project.Commenting on the latest update, Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake is on track to finally reach the target horizon soon at Cauchari and declare a major discovery. A series of brine horizon continue to be intersected prior to the target horizon."Cauchari is rapidly gaining momentum as a highly valuable project for Lake, adding to our portfolio of 100% owned projects in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, including Olaroz and the world-class Kachi project. With talks progressing with potential development partners, we are in an excellent position to deliver increased value for shareholders."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K2ABB6C7





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





