Sayona Mining Ltd: SPP Options Prospectus

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announce the issue of a Prospectus for the offer of one free New Option for every two Shares subscribed for by an SPP Participant under the SPP.Defined termsCertain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary in Section 7.Important documentThis Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. If you have any questions about the New Options being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser.To view the Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UP6301L7





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



