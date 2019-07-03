Sayona Mining Ltd: SPP Options Prospectus

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announce the issue of a Prospectus for the offer of one free New Option for every two Shares subscribed for by an SPP Participant under the SPP.
Defined terms
Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary in Section 7.
Important document
This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. If you have any questions about the New Options being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser.
To view the Prospectus, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UP6301L7
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!