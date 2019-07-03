Go Cobalt Mining Corp. Name Change

Vancouver, July 3, 2019 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) (the "Company") announces that it is changing its name to Go Metals Corp., subject to regulatory approvals. There is no change in the capital structure of the Company and the Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol GOCO.



Management approved the name change to better reflect its expanded focus to all battery metals. The Monster Copper Cobalt project will remain as the Company's flagship property. The Company has two additional 100% owned projects in Quebec, which include the HSP Nickel-Copper-PGE property and the Barachois Vanadium property.



The Company is targeting Monday, July 8, 2019 as the Effective Date of the name change, subject to confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange which will issue a definitive Bulletin to confirm the Effective Date. On the Effective Date, the Company's common shares will begin trading under the new name and same trading symbol.





About Go Cobalt Mining Corp.



Go Cobalt develops exciting and relevant Canadian mining exploration projects. Go Cobalt intends to pursue energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.







