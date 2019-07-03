Harte Gold Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 - Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) reminds shareholders the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held July 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM (Toronto time) at the offices of WeirFoulds LLP.
WeirFoulds LLP 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100 TD Bank Tower Toronto, ON M5K 1B7
A live webcast will be available at https://www.weirfoulds.webcast.guru/323455-190704p/. A replay of the meeting and any related materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.hartegold.com, following conclusion of the meeting.
About Harte Gold Corp.
Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.
For further information, please contact:
Stephen G. Roman
Shawn Howarth
President and CEO
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: 416-368-0999
Tel: 416-368-0999
Email: sgr@hartegold.com
E-mail: sh@hartegold.com
