Pacific Empire Minerals Commences Drilling at the Bulkley Copper-Gold Project and Completes Preliminary Field Work at Worldstock and NWT Projects

Vancouver, July 3, 2019 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia is pleased to announce the start of reverse circulation drilling at the Bulkley Initiative, consisting of four project areas in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Worldstock and NWT projects.

Following the completion of initial geochemical and seismic surveys, reverse circulation drilling is now underway at the Bulkley Initiative group of projects, consisting of the Bulkley, Sat, Paragon and Topley Richfieldd projects. The Company's reverse circulation drill is currently testing geophysical targets on the Bulkley project, which will be followed by reverse circulation drilling at the Sat, Paragon and Topley Richfield projects over the coming months. This initial drill program consists of approximately 100 field days, with the Company planning to complete up to 50 reverse circulation drill holes testing numerous drill targets in up to a dozen high priority target areas across the district.



Figure 1 - PEMC's Bulkley Initiative Project Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/46054_b4a52b43d41dab49_001full.jpg

"We are excited to begin drilling this year after incorporating passive seismometer technology and a modified casing system into our drilling workflow," commented Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters. "As we continue to drill test copper-gold targets, it is important that we always strive for greater efficiencies, increased production and ultimately, discovery. Our singular focus is the discovery of large, gold-rich copper deposits in central British Columbia and the more holes we drill the better our chances of a discovery."

Figure 2 - 2019 Reverse Circulation Drill at the Bulkley Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/46054_b4a52b43d41dab49_002full.jpg

Airborne Magnetic Survey Completed at the NWT Project

An airborne magnetic survey has been completed on the 5,712 hectare NWT Project, located 20 kilometres to the east of Serengeti Resources' Kwanika Project. The 340 line-km survey was flown with 200-metre spaced lines and covered the entire property. The survey was successful in providing a much greater level of detail than existing government-funded regional magnetic surveys. Initial results suggest the property is centered on an area with a complex magnetic signature cut by numerous northeast trending structures. Follow up seismic and geochemical surveys are planned in the coming months.

Pacific Empire's, Brad Peters, added, "The results from the airborne survey are exactly what we were hoping for. Previous airborne magnetic surveys in the area were flown at lower resolution and the level of detail in areas with a subdued magnetic signature was of limited use. This survey provides the level of detail necessary to begin developing targets."





Figure 3 - NWT Before Detailed Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/46054_b4a52b43d41dab49_003full.jpg





Figure 4 - NWT After Detailed Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/46054_b4a52b43d41dab49_004full.jpg

Preliminary Geochemical Survey Completed at the Worldstock Project

A preliminary soil geochemical survey has also been completed at the recently acquired Worldstock Project in south-central British Columbia. The initial geochemical survey collected a total of 735 soil samples and built upon historical geochemical surveys. Field geologists noted an abundance of pyrite and localized chalcopyrite within quartz-sericite altered andesites, though rock exposures are limited on the property. Analytical results are pending.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

