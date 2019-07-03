Candente Copper Corp. announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors   

VANCOUVER, July 03, 2019 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019.

The director nominees were presented in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2019 and shareholders re-elected all directors nominated by management. The directors will serve until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee For Witheld Joanne C. Freeze 98.47 % 1.53 % John E. Black 98.81 % 1.19 % George Elliott 98.87 % 1.13 % Andrés J. Milla 98.30 % 1.70 % Michael J. Thicke 98.68 % 1.32 % Sean I. Waller 98.68 % 1.32 %

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo,VP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

