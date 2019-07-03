Chilean Consolidation Approved

Toronto, ON - TheNewswire - July 3, 2019 - Chilean Metals Inc. ("Chilean Metals," "CMX" or the "Company") (TSX.V:CMX, OTCQB: CMETF, SSE:CMX, MILA: CMX) confirms that the previously announced (May 23) consolidation has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and will take effect July 5, 2019. The consolidation will see a 2.5:1 rollback of Chilean Metals Inc. common stock. So effective July 5th every (2.5) old shares will be exchanged into (1) one new share. The Company presently has 35,404,940 shares outstanding which will consolidate on July 5th into approximately 14,161,976 post-consolidation common shares.

Post-consolidation Chilean expects to secure additional financing of up to $1,500,000 at a price and terms to be determined in the context of the post-consolidated market.

"Consolidations are not a happy occurrence for shareholders. We understand this and have tried to avoid the issue but current conditions suggest that for the ultimate benefit of the shareholder base that this is the best decision. We believe this approach will provide a stronger platform for the future as we seek to maximize our asset valuations. Prospective new investors have requested this approach and we agreed subject to enabling our existing shareholders to have equal opportunity. To ensure existing shareholders have an opportunity to participate in the next round, in addition to available prospectus exemptions such as the accredited investor exemption, the Company will be making use of the Existing Shareholder Exemption as further defined below. This will ensure shareholders of record as of a particular date will be eligible to participate in the round. We would ask any shareholders who are interested to contact me at the email address on this press release," commented Chilean CEO Terry Lynch.

The next round of financing is expected to be conducted in reliance upon available prospectus exemptions, including the existing shareholder exemption (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption") contained in OSC Rule 45-501, BCI 45-534 and various corresponding blanket orders and rules of participating jurisdictions.

The Company will set a record date for the purpose of determining existing shareholders entitled to purchase securities pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing securities under the Existing Shareholder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were, as of the record date and continue to be as of the date of closing for their subscription, a shareholder of the Company. The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 unless that subscriber has obtained advice obtained from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment. Further information will be included in a future news release announcing the financing.

About Chilean Metals,

www.chileanmetals.com/



Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG ("Iron oxide-copper-gold") belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. ("Teck"). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's First Region.

Chilean Metals Inc. is the 100% owner of several Copper Gold and Cobalt exploration properties in Nova Scotia on the western flank of the Cobequid-Chedabucto Fault Zone (CCFZ); Fox River, Parrsboro, Lynn, Economy, Economy east and Bass River Trident respectively. Initial targeting and geophysics has been conducted on all properties, At Bass River Trident a recent IP program highlighted a very large scale anomaly. The IP highlights the area of historic drilling which has returned strong cobalt assays but indicates that this is only a small part of a much larger anomaly which starts very near surface and has excellent depth extent.

