White Metal Outlines Numerous Gold Anomalies on Little Joanna Property, Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, July 3, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from 613 soil samples collected in the first phase of exploration work on the Little Joanna Gold Property (the "Property"), Central Newfoundland, Canada. As a result of the soil sampling program the Company has outlined numerous target areas and has begun its phase two work program, including additional soil sampling, rock sampling, mapping, and further prospecting.

The soil sampling program covered an area of approximately 1.6 x 2 kilometres, returning between 6 and 10 ppb Au from soil samples in the immediate area of the Little Joanna Main showing which assayed up to 734 g/t Au (23 oz/ton Au) in selected grab rock samples collected and assayed by the Vendor. The soil survey also outlined several gold anomalies in the furthest southwest portion of the survey area and in other areas located at the edges of the survey region, White Metal is planning to expand the soil sampling area to further define the gold anomalies identified in the first phase.

The Little Joanna Gold Property, one of several new properties the Company has optioned (see News Release dated October 23, 2018), is located approximately 25 km northeast of the town of Glenwood. The Property is accessible by supply roads that originate from either Glenwood or Birchy Bay and comprises 280 claim units, covering 7000 hectares. It is situated approximately 45 km northeast of Sokoman Minerals Corporation's Moosehead Gold Project. Sokoman Minerals (previously Sokoman Iron) announced a gold-bearing discovery hole on July 24, 2018, reporting an assay result from drill core of 44.96 g/t Au over 11.90 metres (from 109.00 to 120.90 metres).

Work Permits have been submitted for the William and William West properties which include prospecting and trenching as part of a Phase 1 work program. It is anticipated that the prospecting program will begin very soon. Soil sampling is still being considered and Phase 2 is expected to consist of drilling on any favourable targets outlined by the Phase 1 program. These properties are located south of the town of Glenwood and approximately 30 km southeast of the Sokoman Moosehead Gold Project. The William property is proximal to the Clarks Brook property where Sokoman Minerals recently drilled 3.74 g/t over 3.10 metres, including 14.73 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (see Sokoman news release dated April 5, 2018).

Work Permits have been submitted for the Startrek Gold Property, which will see a Phase 1 work program focused on prospecting along with the relocating of previous trenching and drill hole collar locations and follow up work on numerous gold showings. The Startrek Gold Property is located about 20 km west of the town of Gander and was acquired because of its numerous un-tested gold showings. Previous operator Rubicon Minerals Corp. preformed prospecting, trenching, and drilling on the Property between 2001 and 2005 but left numerous gold and antimony showings un-evaluated which the Company believes have excellent potential. A planned Phase 2 program is likely to include follow up trenching and drilling of any favourable results from the Phase 1 program.

Soil and rock samples were analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd., an ISO 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, located in Springdale, Newfoundland. Soil samples were sorted, dried, then pulverized with a rubber mallet and sifted through an 80-mesh screen. The minus(-) portion was discarded and the plus(+) portion placed in a new envelope to go to the lab for analysis. Soil samples were analysed for gold by Fire Assay. Rock samples were prepared in batches of 24, including a lab blank and an internal standard. Gold was analyzed by Fire Assay (lead collection/silver doré bead), followed by aqua-regia digestion and analysis by Atomic Absorption (AA). The lower limit of detection is 5 ppb Au.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) is a junior exploration company exploring for gold and base metals in Canada and internationally.

