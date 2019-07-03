Palladium One Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, July 03, 2019 - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PDM, FRA: 7N11) (the "Company" or “Palladium One”) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 29, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in regard to the election of the directors is set out below.

Director Votes For Percentage For Derrick H. Weyrauch 6,255,076 100% Neil Pettigrew 6,255,076 100% Lawrence Roulston 6,255,076 100%

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.

Description of Matter Votes For Percentage For To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors

6,255,076 100% To approve the Company’s Stock Option Plan

4,920,076 78.66%

About Palladium One:

Palladium One Mining Inc. is a PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa (“LK”) PGE-Cu-Ni project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

“Derrick Weyrauch”

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Derrick Weyrauch

Email: info@palladiumoneinc.com

Phone: 1-778-327-5799

Fax: 778-327-6675

