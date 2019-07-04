Go Cobalt Mobilizes to the Monster

Vancouver, July 4, 2019 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful mobilization onto the 100% controlled Dawson Area Monster Property located within west-central Yukon Territory, Canada, in the traditional territory of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation ("THFN").

Crews mobilized to camp via fixed wing aircraft on the 30th of June using the airstrip 10km north of the property. Exploration work began on time with stable weather.

Current Program Objectives:

Complete ground gravity survey to close-off large prospective gravity anomalies

Complete IP/resistivity survey to expand on existing anomalies and test new target areas

Conduct geology alteration mapping and sampling to follow up RSG Survey completed in 2018

The gravity survey and IP/resistivity surveys are planned to expand on and gather detailed information from the most prospective areas. Alteration mapping will allow for vectoring towards mineralization both on surface and in future drill core. The data gathered from this program will be used with the extensive historic database to define drilling targets.

Scott Sheldon, President of Go Cobalt states:

"The expanded gravity survey on the Monster represents a big step towards defining a large body of IOCG mineralization underground. We will soon have detailed gravity data over the three main target areas, the Beast, the Arena, and the Bloom. Each of these anomalies has been identified based on surface mineralization, airborne magnetic and radiometric anomalies, and will be further advanced by the addition of IP/resistivity and gravity surveys. The 2019 summer program represents our first targeted look at the underground feeder system responsible for all the extensive surface showings."

Forward-Looking Information:

