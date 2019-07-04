Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces a Shareholder Holding In Excess of 10% of Its Currently Issued Share Capital

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that W. Douglas Eaton, through ECEE Money Limited ("ECEE"), a private company controlled by Mr. Eaton, has acquired control and direction over 1,000,000 common shares of Silver Range. Prior to the acquisition of these shares, Mr. Eaton held, directly and through ECEE, 7,219,823 common shares of Silver Range, which represented 9.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver Range. As a result of the acquisition of these additional 1,000,000 shares, Mr. Eaton currently has control and direction over 8,219,823 common shares of Silver Range, representing 11.11% of its currently issued and outstanding common share capital.

Mr. Eaton has acquired control and direction of these Silver Range shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Eaton may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Silver Range or continue to hold his current position. A copy of Mr. Eaton's Early Warning Report required to be filed by him in connection with his acquisition of control and direction over these shares of Silver Range will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may be obtained from Silver Range at the address set forth below:

Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Suite 1016 - 510 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 1L8

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, which also requires that Mr. Eaton file the Early Warning Report with each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions containing information with respect to his securityholdings in Silver Range.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a high grade focused precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 42 properties, 16 of which are currently optioned to others. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high precious metal targets in its portfolio.

