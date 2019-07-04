Philippine Metals Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, July 4, 2019 - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) ("PMI" or the "Company") announces that it will be proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,571,425 shares at a price of $0.07 per share for gross proceeds of up to $249,999.75. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the costs related to the transaction announced in the Company's press release dated June 25, 2019 and for general working capital purposes.

The private placement contemplated herein is subject to, among other things, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other regulatory agencies.

