GGX Gold to Test New Technology on a Newly Discovered Geophysical Anomaly

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") announces that it is planning to drill a high priority geophysical target at its Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

The proprietary Stargate II (SG II) Drill Target Modeling System incorporates Acoustic EM analysis, technology that was developed by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario (ESSCO). SG II employs an enhanced, deep-penetrating ultra-sonic AMT (Audio-Magnetotellurics) geophysical survey.



(for more information see the ESSCO Website at: http://www.earthscienceservices.ca/index.php)

The system is in developmental / pre-commercial stage and as such the effectiveness of this technique is not fully known to GGX.

Stargate II surveys were performed by ESSCO over the Republic Graben trend in Washington and B.C. in 2014/2015 at 1 km and 500 metre line spacings. A resultant geophysical anomaly on the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp was supplied by Glenn Galata of ESSCO. The anomaly measures 1834 by 1377 metres, is centered at the intersection of three interpreted major fault conduit structural traces and is located along strike and to the north of the C.O.D. vein trend. Testing the target will require drilling to a depth of at least 400 and up to 764 metres - the deepest ever to be drilled on the Gold Drop property.

Stargate II Anomaly Map:

The anomaly is located at the intersection of corridors identified as "conduit-fault-structural traces". Two of these are coincident with the trend of the C.O.D. vein system and a probable NW-trending cross-fault. The correlation of anomaly corridors with known geological features provides some confidence in the result.

GGX is excited to have the opportunity to engage this new technology with a drill test planned in the coming weeks. If successful, the test at the Gold Drop property could result in the discovery of a new gold deposit or even a new gold deposit type. It could also lead to further investigations utilizing the new geophysical technique in other areas of the Greenwood Mining Camp. View the Video at GGXGOLD

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Mr. Glenn Galata, of Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa Ontario, reviewed the information in this release pertaining to the Stargate II geophysical system and ESSCO.

