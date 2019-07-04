Minco Silver Provides Corporate Update And The Annual General Meeting Results

TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF;

WKN:A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV OTCQX: MISVF; WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to report that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 28, 2019 and all resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company.

Detailed voting results at the Meeting are set out as follows:











% Votes for % Votes withheld % Votes against Number of Directors 97 N/A 3 Ken Z. Cai 99.66 0.34 N/A Maria Tang 99.26 0.74 N/A George Lian 99.66 0.34 N/A Tim Sun 99.66 0.34 N/A Appointment of Auditors 99.52 0.48 N/A Transact Other Business 93.64 N/A 6.36

The Company also announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Minco Mining (China) Co., Ltd., has received the payment of 3.8 million RMB as a partial payment of the 73.8 million RMB loan (the "Loan") to Longxin Mining Co., Ltd. ("Longxin Mining") and about 3.5 million RMB as full payment of the interests on the Loan for the period of February 6 to June 30, 2019 from Longxin Mining. The balance of the Loan, 70 million RMB, has been extended to December 31, 2019 with a 12% annual interest rates, and is fully secured by 100% equity interest in Longxin Mining and all assets of the Longwangshan Gold Mine and is fully guaranteed by the shareholders of Longxin Mining and a significant real estate company controlled by them.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca.

SOURCE Minco Silver Corp.