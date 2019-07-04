Voyageur Minerals Announces Management Change with New CEO and Director Appointments

CALGARY, July 04, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new director and implementation of its succession plan for Voyageur’s CEO role.



Effective July 1st, 2019, after four years of dedicated service, Mr. John Rucci has resigned his CEO and director positions. Mr. Rucci was instrumental in advancing projects in the Voyageur portfolio and Voyageur thanks him for his efforts with moving the Company forward.

In keeping with the Company’s defined succession plan, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Brent Willis as the new CEO of Voyageur. Brent Willis is a founder and has been with the Company since its inception. He has a proven track record bringing projects from discovery of minerals to cash flow. Brent has a proven leadership style that focuses on ethics, collaboration, team work and profitability with the goal of ensuring shareholders’ interests form the foundation for all business decisions in creating the maximum return on investment value possible.

Voyageur appoints a new director to the board.

Voyageur is pleased to announce that Trent Abraham has been appointed as a director of Voyageur. Trent is a proven leader, senior executive, entrepreneur, consultant, and owner with over 31 years of success in energy services, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, blending and manufacturing, chemicals, global procurement and distribution, logistics and freight. Trent is currently the COO and President of Midwestern Mud and SOS Environmental. He also has an advisory role with Emprada Minerals LLC., a global mineral company. Trent has held senior executive positions at Emprada Minerals, Brichem Corporation / Brichem Supply Ltd., Sodium Solutions, Millennium Technologies, Ltd., Sun Coast Materials and Spirit Mountain Environmental.

Financing:

In addition to a second near term closing of the equity unit financing announced on April 26, 2019, the Company has agreed to issue up to $250,000 of flow through shares, where one flow through share issued at $0.08, together with one half ( ½) of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.20, for two years from closing, will make up a unit. The warrants in this offering contain an acceleration clause such that the warrants expiry date may be accelerated upon 30 days’ notice, at the Company's discretion upon its shares trading at or above $0.25 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Minerals Ltd. is Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine API minerals for the pharmaceutical market.

Near-term cash flow will be achieved through its recently signed joint venture with a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer, Chief Medical Supply Ltd., for turn key manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium and iodine radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

