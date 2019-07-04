Pepcap Announces Appointment of Additional Director

VANCOUVER, July 04, 2019 - Pepcap Resources Inc. (TSXV:WAV.H) (“Pepcap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Kwan Tek Sian (otherwise known as Alan Kwan) as an additional director of the Company.



Mr. Kwan is the non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Bosa Technology Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and which is principally engaged in providing mechanical splicing services to the reinforced concrete industry in Hong Kong. Mr. Kwan is an entrepreneur with experience across several industries and has been an executive director of various entities. He is also a principal of State Path Capital Limited, a joint venture company involved with investing in biotechnology companies. Mr. Kwan obtained a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Health Science degree from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia. He also earned a graduate diploma in Law and Legal Studies from La Trobe University in Melbourne.

Mr. Kwan is the Company’s largest shareholder. To the knowledge of the Company, Mr. Kwan holds 14,137,200 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 32.1% of the issued and outstanding shares.

