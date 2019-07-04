Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results

20:58 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, July 4, 2019 - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (the "Company" or "Spey") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held June 28th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, those being:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


 Votes For Withheld Votes
Director # % # %
Marshall Farris 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226
David Thornley-Hall 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226
Alistair Waddell 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226
Ian Graham 4,335,500 99.774 10,000 0.226

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Manning Elliot LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN
The Company's Stock option Plan, as described in the Management Information Circular was approved, ratified and confirmed by the shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Spey Resources Corp.

"David Thornley-Hall"
David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website:

www.speyresources.ca or email: dth@speyresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46093


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N4RL
CA84840P1027
www.speyresources.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap