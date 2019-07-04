Announcement regarding FARDC in area around Kamoto Copper Company

ZUG, Switzerland, July 4, 2019 - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") received confirmation today from its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company ("KCC") that the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) are in the area around the operations of KCC. This follows a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area, which led to the tragic incident at KCC on June 27, 2019.

KCC has communicated its expectations to the FARDC to exercise restraint and operate in accordance with Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (the Voluntary Principles) and international human rights standards. This includes the principles relating to the use of proportionate force and provision of medical aid.

As a subsidiary of Glencore group and as stipulated in Katanga's Code of Conduct, Katanga upholds the dignity, fundamental freedoms and human rights of our employees, contractors and the communities in which it lives and works as well as others affected by its activities. Katanga prioritizes the safety and security of our workforce and host communities. Katanga is committed to working in line with the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the UN Global Compact. In March 2015, Katanga's controlling shareholder, Glencore, became a corporate participant in the Voluntary Principles Initiative. Since 2013, Glencore has been implementing the Voluntary Principles at its assets with a high risk of security-related human rights breaches, which includes KCC.

KCC will continue to engage with all the relevant stakeholders to collaborate on identifying and implementing a long-term, sustainable solution to illegal mining in the DRC.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

