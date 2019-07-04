ScoZinc Announces Stock Option Grant

COOKS BROOK, July 04, 2019 - ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: SZM) (“ScoZinc” or the “Company”) announces that a total of 280,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at a strike price of $0.45 and expiring July 4, 2024, subject to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

ScoZinc is an established Canadian-based zinc and lead exploration and development company that owns the ScoZinc Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia which is currently on care and maintenance. The Company intends to restart operations as soon as possible. The Company has a strong working capital position and no debt. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SZM”.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Joseph Ringwald – President and CEO

