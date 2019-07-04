Euro Sun Mining Closes $3.1 Million Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, July 04, 2019 - Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its brokered private placement offering announced on June 24, 2019, whereby the Company issued a total of 8,610,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,099,600 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consisted of one common share of Euro Sun (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of Euro Sun (“Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.47 per share until July 4, 2021.

The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the “Agent”). The Company paid a 7% cash commission of C$216,972 and issued 602,700 broker warrants (each a “Broker Warrant”) to the Agent. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.47 per Common Share until July 4, 2021.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of its Rovina Valley Project and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and the Broker Warrants are subject to a hold period that expires on November 5, 2019.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania.

