KORE Mining Makes Clarifying Statements Regarding Historical Information

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 - Kore Mining Ltd. ("KORE" or the "Company") wishes to make the following clarifying statements.

The Company refers to a news release issued on February 27, 2018 by previous management announcing the reverse take over bid transaction between the Company (then named "Eureka Resources Inc.") and the private company formerly named Kore Mining Ltd. (the "RTO Transaction"), and the news release issued on November 2, 2018 announcing the completion of the RTO Transaction.

These news releases referred to economic analyses regarding the Imperial Project and the Long Valley Project derived from "historical estimates" of mineral resources, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Such economic analyses are not supported by a current technical report, contrary to NI 43-101, and must not be relied upon until such time as they have been verified and supported by a current technical report.

In response to a technical disclosure review initiated and undertaken by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company has requested Mine Development Associates to make certain amendments and revisions to its previously published technical report entitled "Technical Report and Resource Estimate for the Long Valley Project, Mono County, California" dated April 25, 2018 along with certain ancillary consents.

About KORE

KORE Mining is a development stage company that offers exposure to precious metals exploration and development in North America, with a corporate strategy focused on advancing its California development and British Columbia advanced exploration stage projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

