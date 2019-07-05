Stratabound Announces Correction to July 4, 2019 Press Release regarding Private Placements

TORONTO, July 05, 2019 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (“Stratabound” or “the Company”) wishes to correct the press release issued July 4, 2019 announcing two private placement offerings.



The non-brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of up to $500,000 will consist of up to 5,555,555 flow-through units at a price of $0.09 per flow-through unit. Each flow-through unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a flow-through basis and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the closing of the offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The warrants to be issued and the warrant terms were incorrectly stated in the previous release.

In addition, the Unit Private Placement of up to $400,000 will consist of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing of the offering at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

