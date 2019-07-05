Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces End of Work Stoppage at Aurora Mine; Production Resumes

TORONTO, July 5, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company") announced today that the work stoppage at its Aurora mine that began on July 2 has ended. Employees are starting to return to work in a phased approach to ensure orderliness and full production is anticipated to resume shortly. As a result of the 3 operational days lost, the Company estimates that approximately 22,500 tonnes were not processed, however, full year production guidance remains unaffected at 145,000-160,000 ounces of gold.

Suresh Kalathil, SVP & COO, states, "Personnel are being re-mobilized and the site is ramping back up to normal operations in a phased and safe manner. The Company has agreed to a dialogue with employee representatives and Government authorities to resolve any outstanding issues in full compliance with Guyanese labour law."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

