Golden Queen CANCELS shares

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2019 - Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM | OTCQX:GQMNF) ("Golden Queen" or "the Company") announces that in connection with the completion of the sale of its subsidiary, Golden Queen Mining Holdings Inc., the Company has cancelled a total of 178,175,729 common shares owned by Thomas M. Clay and certain members of the Clay family and associated entities. Golden Queen expects to provide an update on its consolidation, name change and transfer of its listing from the Toronto Stock Exchange to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange, in the near future.

