Osisko Infill Drilling Continues to Intersect High-Grade at Lynx

TORONTO, July 08, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new infill drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The program is currently focused on infill drilling within the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall), exploration and expansion drilling on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the intrusive system.



Significant new analytical results from 35 intercepts in 10 drill holes and 13 wedges from surface focused on Lynx and Main Zone infill drilling are presented below. Additionally, 34 intercepts in 20 underground drill holes focused on 5 metres infill drilling, including the pending Lynx bulk sample area, are included in a second table below.

Highlights from new infill drilling results at Lynx include: 84.6 g/t Au over 11.8 metres in OSK-W-19-909-W11; 429 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-19-934-W2; 149 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-19-0134; 121 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-19-1857-W2; 119 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-19-0139; 86.9 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in WST-19-0145 and 63.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-19-0138. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We continue to be impressed by the gold mineralization we are encountering in the infill and expansion drilling at Lynx. We are very optimistic that we will be able to add significant ounces as we progress with resource drilling and exploration of the Windfall deposit.”

Surface Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Area Zone OSK-W-18-1539 1021.8 1024.0 2.2 4.46 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1021.8 1022.5 0.7 13.2 OSK-W-18-1745 800.9 803.4 2.5 5.96 Lynx 4 Lynx including 801.6 802.1 0.5 29.2 905.9 911.6 5.7 3.98 Lynx_327 Lynx OSK-W-19-909-W7 985.0 987.1 2.1 14.3 Lynx_313 Lynx OSK-W-19-909-W11 912.2 924.0 11.8 84.6 42.3 Lynx_317 Lynx including 915.8 922.6 6.8 142 68.2 including 915.8 917.4 1.6 149 100 including 920.1 922.6 2.5 266 97.2 OSK-W-19-934-W2 831.0 834.0 3.0 32.9 Lynx 4 Lynx including 831.0 832.0 1.0 79.8 855.9 857.9 2.0 16.9 Lynx 4 Lynx including 856.9 857.9 1.0 33.4 901.8 904.0 2.2 429 50.2 Lynx_313 Lynx including 901.8 902.4 0.6 1270 100 including 903.5 904.0 0.5 361 100 OSK-W-19-1181-W8 910.3 912.6 2.3 8.31 Lynx_314 Lynx including 911.0 911.6 0.6 28.3 933.7 936.0 2.3 13.1 Lynx_317 Lynx including 934.7 935.3 0.6 34.2 OSK-W-19-1181-W9 952.4 955.0 2.6 48.2 28.3 Lynx_317 Lynx including 953.4 954.1 0.7 174 100 OSK-W-19-1746-W1 683.2 685.7 2.5 19.0 Lynx Lynx including 683.2 683.7 0.5 50.1 764.0 766.4 2.4 17.0 Lynx_336 Lynx including 765.2 765.7 0.5 81.4 OSK-W-19-1835 946.0 948.4 2.4 5.06 Vein OSK-W-19-1835-W1 651.2 653.3 2.1 4.28 Underdog Underdog including 651.2 652.4 1.2 7.38 862.8 865.0 2.2 3.26 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-19-1857-W2 1274.5 1276.8 2.3 121 39.7 Lynx_313 Lynx including 1274.9 1275.8 0.9 307 100 OSK-W-19-1875 244.3 247.0 2.7 5.76 Vein including 244.3 245.1 0.8 18.3 OSK-W-19-1880 149.0 151.2 2.2 4.07 Caribou corridor Caribou including 149.6 150.2 0.6 14.8 OSK-W-19-1900 262.0 264.0 2.0 9.41 Caribou_230 Caribou including 262.0 263.0 1.0 18.3 OSK-W-19-1921-W1 787.0 789.1 2.1 19.9 Lynx Lynx including 788.3 788.8 0.5 81.3 897.6 900.0 2.4 4.01 Lynx_312 Lynx OSK-W-19-1921-W2 1040.2 1043.7 3.5 7.83 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1932 671.7 675.8 4.1 31.3 Lynx_326 Lynx including 674.1 675.0 0.9 97.3 OSK-W-19-1932-W1 688.3 690.5 2.2 3.40 Lynx_324 Lynx OSK-W-19-1932-W2 717.5 719.5 2.0 10.2 Lynx_326 Lynx 745.0 747.0 2.0 86.5 70.4 Lynx_324 Lynx including 745.6 747.0 1.4 123 100 800.9 803.0 2.1 85.8 20 Lynx 4 Lynx including 801.8 802.2 0.4 445 100 808.0 810.0 2.0 29.6 27.2 Lynx 4 Lynx including 808.5 809.0 0.5 110 100 OSK-W-19-1939 351.0 353.0 2.0 6.44 Lynx_316 Lynx 357.9 360.3 2.4 18.7 Lynx_316 Lynx including 357.9 358.4 0.5 68.3 OSK-W-19-1942 861.2 863.5 2.3 11.3 Lynx_327 Lynx including 861.2 861.7 0.5 45.4 OSK-W-19-1942-W1 837.0 839.0 2.0 3.08 Lynx_313 Lynx OSK-W-19-1949 731.0 733.0 2.0 3.19 Lynx Lynx 971.3 975.0 3.7 11.5 Lynx_317 Lynx including 972.1 973.1 1.0 31.2 996.2 999.5 3.3 31.3 Lynx_330 Lynx including 996.2 997.1 0.9 74.2 including 999.1 999.5 0.4 79.0

Underground drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Area Zone WST-19-0088 58.9 61.0 2.1 4.67 Caribou_201 Caribou WST-19-0112 70.8 73.1 2.3 17.2 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-19-0119 108.0 110.0 2.0 3.07 Lynx_305 Lynx WST-19-0123 113.6 116.0 2.4 6.77 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0127B 41.3 44.4 3.1 21.9 13.8 Lynx_311 Lynx including 41.9 42.2 0.3 185 100 WST-19-0131 50.0 52.4 2.4 13.8 Lynx_311 Lynx including 50.0 50.3 0.3 75.2 56.6 59.1 2.5 92.1 28.6 Lynx_308 Lynx including 58.0 58.3 0.3 393 100 including 58.7 59.1 0.4 277 100 82.5 84.6 2.1 12.9 Lynx_305 Lynx WST-19-0133 52.9 59.1 6.2 12.9 12.4 Lynx_311 Lynx including 52.9 53.2 0.3 75.4 including 57.0 57.3 0.3 42.7 including 58.3 58.6 0.3 109 100 WST-19-0134 51.9 54.0 2.1 10.8 Lynx_308 Lynx including 51.9 52.2 0.3 68.4 71.5 73.7 2.2 10.5 Lynx_310 Lynx including 72.2 72.8 0.6 38.2 110.8 113.0 2.2 149 27.3 Lynx_304 Lynx including 110.8 111.1 0.3 994 100 WST-19-0137 96.0 98.0 2.0 10.4 Lynx_305 Lynx WST-19-0138 68.0 70.4 2.4 5.52 Lynx Lynx including 68.5 69.4 0.9 14.5 96.0 98.0 2.0 3.04 Lynx_304 Lynx including 96.5 97.1 0.6 9.91 100.0 102.3 2.3 63.2 39.3 Lynx_304 Lynx including 100.6 101.5 0.9 161 100 WST-19-0139 103.0 105.0 2.0 119 46.6 Lynx_304 Lynx including 103.0 103.9 0.9 262 100 WST-19-0140 42.0 44.0 2.0 7.58 Lynx Lynx including 43.1 43.4 0.3 48.2 53.4 57.7 4.3 9.00 Lynx_308 Lynx including 53.4 53.8 0.4 76.0 102.8 105.4 2.6 10.3 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0145 68.8 71.5 2.7 86.9 15.2 Lynx_310 Lynx including 68.8 69.1 0.3 746 100 WST-19-0146 63.0 65.0 2.0 4.84 Lynx_308 Lynx including 63.8 64.1 0.3 31.8 77.0 79.0 2.0 3.51 Lynx_310 Lynx 88.0 90.0 2.0 63.7 50.2 Lynx_310 Lynx including 89.0 90.0 1.0 127 100 105.4 109.4 4.0 5.60 Lynx_305 Lynx WST-19-0149 49.0 51.2 2.2 106 68.4 Lynx_311 Lynx including 49.0 49.4 0.4 199 100 including 50.7 51.2 0.5 188 100 WST-19-0150B 44.0 46.1 2.1 17.7 Lynx_311 Lynx 49.8 51.9 2.1 33.5 26.7 Lynx_311 Lynx including 49.8 50.2 0.4 136 100 WST-19-0153 45.9 50.4 4.5 15.9 Lynx_308 Lynx including 45.9 47.0 1.1 51.0 WST-19-0156 46.0 48.9 2.9 10.4 Lynx_311 Lynx including 47.8 48.6 0.8 30.2 98.5 101.0 2.5 21.3 16.5 Lynx_305 Lynx including 99.6 100.0 0.4 130 100 WST-19-0157 70.0 72.0 2.0 3.86 Lynx_308 Lynx WST-19-0158 119.3 121.3 2.0 10.3 Lynx_305 Lynx 132.0 134.0 2.0 3.10 Lynx_304 Lynx

Surface Drilling

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation (m) Section OSK-W-18-1539 145 -52 1119 453374 5435448 402 3750 OSK-W-18-1745 134 -51 1038 453218 5435347 407 3575 OSK-W-19-909-W7 131 -55 1080 453683 5435677 401 4125 OSK-W-19-909-W11 131 -55 990 453683 5435677 401 4125 OSK-W-19-934-W2 144 -55 1167 453407 5435463 401 3800 OSK-W-19-1181-W8 133 -58 1035 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1181-W9 133 -58 1058 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1746-W1 142 -53 840 453280 5435389 405 3650 OSK-W-19-1835 172 -53 1293 452305 5435389 406 2825 OSK-W-19-1835-W1 172 -53 948 452305 5435474 406 2825 OSK-W-19-1857-W2 108 -58 1449 453525 5435704 405 4000 OSK-W-19-1875 154 -46 360 452021 5435223 405 2450 OSK-W-19-1880 333 -52 372 452553 5434682 403 2650 OSK-W-19-1900 323 -52 345 452619 5434731 402 2750 OSK-W-19-1921-W1 112 -52 951 453501 5435490 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1921-W2 112 -52 1080 453501 5435490 399 3875 OSK-W-19-1932 127 -55 711 453709 5435621 400 4125 OSK-W-19-1932-W1 127 -55 723 453709 5435621 400 4125 OSK-W-19-1932-W2 127 -55 824 453709 5435621 400 4125 OSK-W-19-1939 126 -45 519 453285 5435277 400 3600 OSK-W-19-1942 128 -54 930 453314 5435388 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1942-W1 128 -54 942 453314 5435388 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1949 105 -57 1073 453440 5435479 401 3825

Underground drilling

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation (m) Section WST-19-0088 307 16 136 452147 5434645 194 2300 WST-19-0112 141 -28 139 453219 5435116 223 3450 WST-19-0119 144 -35 157 453252 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0123 132 -17 135 453253 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0127B 154 -5 55 453252 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0131 143 24 129 453252 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0133 154 27 129 453252 5435110 206 3475 WST-19-0134 154 14 127 453251 5435110 207 3475 WST-19-0137 136 13 129 453268 5435108 206 3500 WST-19-0138 136 3 120 453268 5435108 206 3500 WST-19-0139 134 -8 121 453266 5435107 206 3500 WST-19-0140 134 -16 120 453266 5435107 206 3500 WST-19-0145 142 -45 142 453290 5435116 204 3525 WST-19-0146 175 -44 160 453289 5435116 204 3525 WST-19-0149 159 -28 90 453252 5435110 205 3475 WST-19-0150B 145 -14 72 453252 5435110 205 3475 WST-19-0153 162 25 115 453289 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0156 161 -39 142 453289 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0157 164 -47 103 453289 5435116 205 3525 WST-19-0158 149 -50 151 453289 5435116 204 3525

OSK-W-18-1539 intersected 4.46 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization includes up to 10% disseminated pyrite, 4% pyrite stringers and clusters, 3% pyrite in ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets and 2% interstitial pyrite within a silica, sericite and fuchsite altered rhyolite and a sericite and chlorite altered andesite.

OSK-W-18-1745 intersected two intervals: 5.96 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 3.98 g/t Au over 5.7 metres. The first interval contains 7% disseminated and dismembered stringer pyrite in a moderate silica and sericite altered andesite at the contact with a porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval contains up to 15% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite in quartz-tourmaline and quartz-carbonate veins at the contact between a sericite and silica altered rhyolite and a sericite, silica and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-909-W7 intersected 14.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. Mineralization includes 1% pyrite stringers in a strong silica, moderate sericite and weak fuchsite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-909-W11 intersected 84.6 g/t Au over 11.8 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold, up to 15% pyrite stringers and clusters, and trace chalcopyrite and sphalerite within a strongly sericitized and silicified gabbro with moderate fuchsite alteration.

OSK-W-19-934-W2 intersected three intervals: 32.9 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 16.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 429 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval contains 4% pyrite stringers and clusters hosted in a moderate sericite-silica altered and bleached rhyolite. The second interval contains 5% interstitial pyrite in a moderate chlorite-silica altered rhyolite with breccia texture. The third interval contains 1% local visible gold veinlets and clusters and 5% pyrite within a smoky quartz-tourmaline crustiform vein hosted in a strong sericite and silica altered rhyolite at the contact with a bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-1181-W8 intersected 8.31 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 13.1 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval contains 5% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite, and trace chalcopyrite in quartz-carbonate veinlets with local visible gold within a strong silica and moderate sericite altered gabbro. The second interval contains up to 30% disseminated, clustered and locally semi-massive pyrite in a strong silica altered rhyolite with moderate sericite alteration at the contact with a mafic volcanic unit.

OSK-W-19-1181-W9 intersected 48.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. Mineralization includes up to 5% disseminated pyrite, 3% pyrite clusters and trace chalcopyrite with pervasive-silica flooding and local sericite alteration hosted in a gabbro at the contact with a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1746-W1 intersected 19.0 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 17.0 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold with 20% pyrite filling millimeter to centimeter scale tourmaline fractures with massive pervasive silica flooding hosted in a porphyritic felsic intrusion. The second interval contains local visible gold with 15% disseminated or fracture-filling pyrite and 1% sphalerite in a smoky quartz vein. Both intervals are hosted is a silicified rhyolite with local fragmental texture.

OSK-W-19-1835 intersected 5.06 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Mineralization includes 1% disseminated pyrite with quartz veins in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1835-W1 intersected 4.28 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 3.26 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval contains 2% pyrite stringers, 10% semi-massive pyrite within a sericite and silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval contains 3% pyrite within pervasive silica flooding, 1% fracture filling pyrite and 1% disseminated pyrite in a bleached porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1857-W2 intersected 121 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold in quartz-carbonate veins, 10% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite ± tourmaline, and trace chalcopyrite within a rhyolite with strong silica and moderate sericite alteration.

OSK-W-19-1875 intersected 5.76 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. Mineralization includes 6% disseminated pyrite and 1% pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-19-1880 intersected 4.07 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and tourmaline ptygmatic veins at the contact between a porphyritic felsic dike, a rhyolite and a gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1900 intersected 9.41 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite stringers with local silicification hosted in a weak to moderate sericite and silica altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1921-W1 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 19.9 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 4.01 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold with 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a smoky quartz vein hosted in a gabbro with local and strong pervasive silica flooding. The second interval contains 4% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters and 20% quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate chlorite altered gabbro with weak sericite, silica and fuchsite alteration.

OSK-W-19-1921-W2 intersected 7.83 g/t Au over 3.5 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace disseminated pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a weakly sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1932 intersected 31.3 g/t Au over 4.1 metres. Mineralization includes 5% pyrite clusters and 2% pyrite stringers within a local quartz-carbonate vein hosted in a weak fuchsite, moderate chlorite and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1932-W1 intersected 3.40 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization includes 5% pyrite clusters and 1% pyrite stringers at the contact between a weakly sericitized and moderately silicified rhyolite and a weak silica-chlorite and moderate sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1932-W2 intersected four intervals: 10.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 86.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 85.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 29.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 4% pyrite stringers and clusters in a sericitized and silicified gabbro with moderate fuchsite alteration. The second interval contains 5% pyrite clusters and stringers in a fragmental felsic unit with strong local silica and fuchsite alteration. The third and fourth intervals contain local visible gold and 3% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding within a sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1939 intersected 6.44 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 18.7 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Mineralization in both intervals contains local visible gold, 5% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderately sericitized and weakly silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1942 intersected 11.3 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold, 2% disseminated and stringer pyrite with local tourmaline with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1942-W1 intersected 3.08 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes 4% pyrite stringers and clusters and trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite at the contact with a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1949 intersected three intervals: 3.19 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 11.5 g/t Au over 3.7 metres and 31.3 g/t Au over 3.3 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold and smoky quartz veins with up to 8% pyrite in a porphyritic felsic dike with weak fuchsite and carbonate alteration. The second interval contains 4% pyrite stringers and clusters, 2% interstitial sphalerite and trace chalcopyrite with pervasive silica flooding, quartz carbonate veins and ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a silicified felsic intrusion at the contact with a sericitized rhyolite. The third interval contains up to 10% pyrite with brecciated smoky quartz veins hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered rhyolite.

WST-19-0088 intersected 4.67g/t Au over 2.1 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite clusters and stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite within a chloritized fragmental andesite unit. WST-19-0088 was drilled from underground drill station AN-190-155-N located 190 metres below surface from section 2300E.

WST-19-0112 intersected 17.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. Mineralization includes 7% clustered and disseminated pyrite with intense pervasive silica flooding in a silicified porphyritic felsic dike and a rhyolite. WST-19-0112 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0119 intersected 3.07 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes 2% pyrite clusters, trace disseminated pyrite and 10% quartz-tourmaline in a weak silica and sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0119 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0123 intersected 6.77 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite clusters with pervasive silica flooding within a weak sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0123 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0127B intersected 21.9 g/t Au over 3.1 metres. Mineralization includes 3% clustered and disseminated pyrite, local pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace sphalerite with smoky pervasive silica flooding and local pyritized fragments. Local visible gold is observed with pyrite within a sericitized breccia hosted in a sericitized rhyolite. WST-19-0127B was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0131 intersected three intervals: 13.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 92.1 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 12.9 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. Mineralization in all three intervals contains local visible gold with 2% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding zone and trace sphalerite in a sericitized and silicified fragmental felsic unit. WST-19-0131 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0133 intersected 12.9 g/t Au over 6.2 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold, 1% pyrite clusters with 2% pervasive silica flooding. Mineralization is directly related to silica fracture filling. The interval is hosted in a sericitized fragmental felsic unit. WST-19-0133 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0134 intersected three intervals: 10.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 10.5 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 149 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first and second intervals contain local visible gold, 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a sericitized fragmental felsic unit. The third interval contains local visible gold, 7% pyrite stringers and trace sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weakly sericitized and moderately silicified porphyritic rhyolite. WST-19-0134 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0137 intersected 10.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes trace disseminated pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins in a moderated chlorite altered and faulted rhyolite. WST-19-0137 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0138 intersected three intervals: 5.52 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, 3.04 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 63.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval contains trace pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate chlorite-sericite altered and fragmental felsic unit. The second interval contains 4% pyrite clusters with two intense pervasive silica flooding zones with fragments of felsic intrusion, volcanics, tourmaline and pyrite at the contact with a sericitized rhyolite. The third interval contains traces of disseminated and clustered pyrite with 30% quartz-carbonate veins at the contact between a rhyolite and a chloritized gabbro. WST-19-0138 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.



WST-19-0139 intersected 119 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold and 15% pyrite within smoky quartz vein or pervasive silica flooding hosted at the strongly silicified contact between a felsic porphyritic intrusion and a rhyolite. WST-19-0139 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0140 intersected three interval: 7.58 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 9.00 g/t Au over 4.3 metres and 10.3 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. The first interval contains trace pyrite stringers, 2% disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite with irregular quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins hosted in sericitized fragmental felsic unit at the contact with a sericitized rhyolite. The second interval contains 1% sphalerite clusters and 7% pyrite within smoky veins hosted in weakly silicified, sericitized and fuchsitized rhyolite. The third interval contains 1% disseminated and clustered pyrite with intense silica flooding hosted in a silicified porphyritic felsic dike at the contact with a sericitized and silicified rhyolite. WST-19-0140 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0145 intersected 86.9 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold, trace sphalerite and 1% disseminated pyrite with quartz-tourmaline-carbonate veins within a silica and carbonate altered rhyolite. WST-19-0145 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0146 intersected four intervals: 4.84 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 63.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.60 g/t Au over 4.0 metres. The first interval contains 5% semi-massive pyrite in a 10 centimetres-wide band, 1% pyrite clusters, and 1% pyrite-tourmaline stringers in a silica altered rhyolite. The second interval contains 30% pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a sericitized rhyolite. The third interval contains trace disseminated pyrite in stockwork in a weakly sericitized rhyolite. The fourth interval contains trace pyrite in a breccia with tourmaline in a moderate chlorite, silica and sericite altered gabbro. WST-19-0146 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0149 intersected 106 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization includes local visible gold, 3% dismembered pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters, trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite with weakly fuchsitized pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite-silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0149 was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0150B intersected 17.7g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 33.5 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in both intervals contains local visible gold, 3% pyrite stringers and clusters and trace sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding and quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in a sericite and silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0150B was drilled from underground drill station RE-195-265-O located 195 metres below surface from section 3475E.

WST-19-0153 intersected 15.9 g/t Au over 4.5 metres. Mineralization includes up to 5% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderately silicified felsic intrusion with intrusive, volcanic, tourmaline and pyrite fragments. WST-19-0153 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0156 intersected 10.4 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 21.3 g/t Au over 2.5 metres. Mineralization includes up to 15% pyrite associated with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite. WST-19-0156 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0157 intersected 3.86 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization includes 3% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate sericite, silica and chlorite altered gabbro. WST-19-0157 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0158 intersected 10.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.10 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 5% pyrite stringers and clusters with pervasive silica flooding within a moderate sericite, silica and fuchsite altered gabbro. The second interval contains 3% pyrite clusters at the contact between a rhyolite and a strongly sericitized, bleached and fuchsite altered gabbro. WST-19-0158 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report") and the press release “Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx” dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and press release are available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

