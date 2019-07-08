Melior Adds Non Executive Director to the Board

TORONTO, July 08, 2019 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today announced that Mr Philip Day would be joining the board as a non-executive director effective 8 July 2019.



Phil is head of the Technical and Operations Team at Pala, with oversight of all technical matters relating to Pala’s investments. Phil has over 20 years’ experience in mining projects globally, focusing on operations, design and consulting. Phil joined Pala in early 2014, and has been directly involved in operations and development projects with several portfolio companies and has been in the roles of COO for both Sierra Rutile Limited and Nevada Copper Corp. during ramp up/turnaround and construction periods.

Prior to joining Pala, Phil worked for AMEC Americas as Vice President for Process Engineering. In this role, Phil was primarily responsible for the function and growth of the Process Engineering group for projects and studies. He managed a number of major projects throughout South and North America. Previously he worked in operational, managerial and technical roles for BHP Billiton, WMC Resources, Minara Resources and Wiluna Gold, gaining exposure to various commodities, including nickel (sulfides and laterites), copper, gold and fertilizers.

Martyn Buttenshaw, Melior Resources Chairman said, “I am very pleased to welcome Phil to the Melior Board. Phil’s significant technical and operational experience will be invaluable as the Company looks to complete ramp-up of the Goondicum mine and enter steady-state operations”.

Mr Day’s appointment remains subject to final TSXV approval.

About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum mine, a past-producing ilmenite and apatite mine strategically located in Queensland Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR.

Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Toronto, Ontario. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX-V.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements can typically be identified by terminology such as ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘possible’’, ‘‘continue’’, “objective” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Melior does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as at the date made.

For further information please contact:

Melior Resources Inc.

Mark McCauley

Chief Executive Officer

+61 7 3233 6300

info@meliorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.