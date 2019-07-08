Golden Hope/Delta Resources Appoints Michel Chapdelaine as VP Exploration and COO

TheNewswire - July 8, 2019 - Golden Hope Mines Ltd./Delta Resources Limited (TSXV:GNH) (OTCBB:GOLHF) (FSE:6G01); (the "Company") is pleased to appoint Mr. Michel Chapdelaine as its new VP Exploration and COO.

Mr. Chapdelaine has over 25 years of international experience in the exploration, mining and drilling industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological engineering from the Universite du Quebec a Chicoutimi. After completing his Master studies with SOQUEM, he joined Virginia Gold Mines as Senior Supervising Geologist. Mr. Chapdelaine remained with Virginia for over 10 years where he was instrumental for a number of gold and base metal discoveries in the James Bay and Northern Quebec regions, including the discovery of the Gayot (Ni, Cu, PGE), the Coulon (Zn, Cu, Ag) and most importantly the Eleonore Gold deposit. Mr. Chapdelaine was then directly involved in the sale of the Eleonore deposit to Goldcorp Inc. (NEM:NYSE) in 2005; a transaction valued at US$420M.

In 2006, Mr Chapdelaine created CFTECH, a geothermal (engineering and drilling) company in Quebec and Ontario. In 2008, Mr. Chapdelaine sold his company and became a Director of FTE Drilling, a drilling company active in 7 countries where Mr. Chapdelaine was in charge of the Ontario, Quebec and Suriname Development.

Most recently, Mr. Chapdelaine served as Director and VP Exploration and Development at X-Terra Resources.

"I am thrilled that Mr. Chapdelaine has accepted to joint our team. Not many junior exploration companies can boast a VP Exploration with such expertise and success in exploration. The whole team at Delta is looking forward to working with Mr. Chapdelaine with a focus on quickly acquiring high quality assets with potential for discovery and ultimately wealth creation for our shareholders." Said Andre Tessier, new President and CEO of Golden Hope Mines Ltd./Delta Resources Limited.

Mr. Chapdelaine has been granted 200,000 stock options under the Company's incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.13 for 5 years and vest immediately.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Golden Hope Mines Ltd./ DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Frank Candido

Chairman of the Board of Directors

