Gitennes to Conduct Non-Brokered Private Placement to Finance Phase III Diamond Drilling of the Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - July 8, 2019 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV:GIT) (OTC:GILXF) announces that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to primarily finance a Phase III diamond drill programme of the Snowbrid High Grade Gold Project. The financing will consist of up to 10 million non-flow through units for gross proceeds of up to $350,000 and up to 10 million flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $450,000.

The non-flow through units are priced at 3.5 cents and consists of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Gitennes at five cents in year one and six cents in year two. The flow through units are priced at 4.5 cents and consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Gitennes at six cents in year one and seven cents in year two.

Gross proceeds from the financing will mainly be used for exploration on the Company's two properties located in northern, BC. Snowbird High Grade Gold Property Phase III, 3,400 metre diamond drilling program - $585,000; Maroon Gold Project surface work including MAG and VLF, mapping and soil sampling - $112,500; rent - $10,800; office - $6,000; legal, audit and accounting - $18,000; offering expenses and finder`s fees - $42,000; regulatory filing fees - $8,000; and working capital - $17,700.

The Company contemplates that various exemptions will be utilized pursuant to this financing. It may rely upon the suitability advice exemption (B.C. Instrument 45-536) as well as the existing shareholder exemption (CSA notice 45-313) which allows for an investment of up to $15,000 (from a non-accredited investor) within any 12-month period. There is no material fact or material change that has not been generally disclosed.

Finder's Fees are payable on the private placement. The completion of the private placement and payment of any commission and fees remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About the Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

The Company has completed two diamond drill programmes on its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project located near Fort St. James, British Columbia. The planned Phase III drilling programme will focus on the Main Zone and will test the continuity of the mineralization at depth with drilling significantly deeper than all previous drilling with planned hole lengths up to approximately 400 metres. The Snowbird Project's logistics allows for drilling year-round and cost efficient drilling which over the last two diamond drilling programmes averaged approximately C$175/metre all-in.

Main Zone Highlights - Snowbird Gold Project

The Main Zone is the focus for the planned Phase III drilling. The zone has consistently delivered high grade results either through historical adit and trench sampling; diamond drilling in the early and late-1980's or by Gitennes' two diamond drilling programmes (see tables below).

Table 1 - Historical Adit and Trench Sampling

Vein Area Total Length (m) # of Samples Wtd Ave Gold Grade (g/t) Grade Range (g/t) Main Adit-East Wall 9.72 15 8.62 1.87-19.9 Adit-West Wall 8.36 14 691.61 4.67-4,602 Peg Leg Trench 49.54 66 10.53 1.31 - 45.44

(1)Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Table 2 - Select Historical Drill Results and Gitennes Drill Results:

Hole Gold (g/t) Length (metres) 86-06 5,050 0.20 80-07 10.53 4.80 Including 30.34 1.22 86-02 10.97 2.97 80-06 9.57 2.40 including 23.93 0.93 86-07 24.50 1.00 SB17-04 (GIT) 9.10 2.02 including 16.20 1.00 SB18-06 (GIT) 15.13 1.32 including 22.50 0.82

(1)Except for holes SB17-04 and SB18-06 readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Based on Gitennes' work and a review of historical information, high-grade gold occurs within and adjacent to the 25 to 150 metre wide silica-carbonate altered ultramafic unit in areas of high deformation (faulting/shearing) and is associated with key pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony. Gold in quartz veins is predominantly hosted within 10 metres of the footwall contact between the overlying mudstone altered ultramafic.

Gitennes' review of historic drilling in combination with contemporary drilling from the Phase I and II programme suggests that the down dip extension of the Main Zone mineralization may steepen at depth. Phase III drilling will test this to depths of between 300 and 400 metres below surface. Note that almost all historical drilling has been to an average vertical depth of only about 75 metres. Success in this phase of drilling could triple the resource of the Main Zone.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing gold properties. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. Rensby (P.Geo.), technical advisor to the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

