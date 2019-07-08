Menü Artikel
Permits Received for Drilling the Next 24 Holes at the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in Mohave County, Arizona; Options Granted

17:07 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - July 8, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of its amended Notice of Intent from the US Bureau of Land Management and from the Arizona Department of Water Resources for the drilling of the next 24 drill holes at the Philadelphia gold-silver project in Mohave County, Arizona. The incremental bond amount to cover the additional drilling has been posted. Drilling is expected to begin in July.

The planned 24-hole program will cover the northward strike extension along 500 feet (150 metres) of strike and 300 feet (100 metres) of shallow dip extensions to the high-grade vein intercept in drill hole PRC19-2, which intersected 10 feet grading 0.46 opt Au and 2.62 opt Ag (3.05 metres grading 15.8 gpt Au and 89.8 gpt Ag) from 25-35 feet (7.6-10.7 metres) down the hole.

Also, the Company has issued 1,050,000 options to directors, management and a consultant to purchase 1,050,000 common shares with a strike price of $0.12 and a maturity date 5 years from the date of issue.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2019 exploration program; objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


