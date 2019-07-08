Patriot Gold Corp Announces Rainbow Mountain Gold Project

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2019 - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE: PGOL) (OTCQB: PGOL) ("Patriot"), a gold and silver company with a focus on Nevada and Arizona, today announced its new gold project at Rainbow Mountain near Fallon, Nevada.

The Rainbow Mountain gold project is located approximately 23 km southeast of Fallon. The property consists of 81 lode claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres of land surface. The claim area roughly encompasses nearly the full extent of Rainbow Mountain, and specifically a prominent zone of northeast-striking faults which transect the central part of Rainbow Mountain.

This complex fault zone involves three discrete Tertiary volcanic units comprised of basalt, dacite, and olivine basalt. Individual fault traces are well exposed locally and are often coincident with the contacts between the individual lithologic units. Many of the fault traces exhibit prominent fault breccia and hydrothermal breccia, and surface samples of this material returned anomalous gold and silver values up to 0.807 ppm and 1.6 ppm, respectively.

Based on observations recorded during field reconnaissance, individual hydrothermal veins along the faulted contacts range in thickness up to 1.5 m, with associated strike lengths of up to 1.7 km. Patriot postulates that this locally intense faulting, in conjunction with the associated anomalous assay values, is suggestive of a potential epithermal vein system within the footwall of the greater Rainbow Fault zone.

About Patriot Gold Corp

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak project, the Rainbow Mountain project, and the Vernal project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

Qualified Person:

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Zachary J. Black, Director and a Qualified Person ("QP") for National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

