Vior Announces Management Changes

19:59 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

QUÉBEC CITY, July 08, 2019 - SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE (VIO), FRANKFURT (VL51) (“Vior” or the “Corporation”) - announces the retirement of Mr. Gaétan Mercier as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective July 8, 2019. On behalf of Management and the Board of Directors at Vior, we would like to thank Mr. Mercier for his 30 years of outstanding and dedicated service to our Corporation and wish him our very best in their retirement years.

Following this announcement, we would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Ingrid Martin, CPA, CA, as Vior’s new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Martin holds a Bachelor in Business Management from the École des hautes études commerciales (HEC, Montreal). She is a member of the Order of Chartered professional accountants of Quebec since 1990 and possesses extensive public company financial experience.

In connection with this appointment, Vior has granted Ms. Martin 150,000 stock options of the Corporation exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior’s stock option plan.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich
President and CEO
Tel.: 613-898-5052
mfedosiewich@vior.ca

www.vior.ca
SEDAR: Société d’exploration minière Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


