Stuhini Exploration Samples 9.96 g/t gold and 4.97% zinc at 100% owned Metla Project in Northwestern BC

Mr David O'Brien reports

Stuhini Exploration Reports Assay Results from its 2018 Sampling Program on the Metla Property.

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2019 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSX.V: STU) is pleased to announce that it has now received assay results from its summer 2018 sampling program conducted on its 6457 hectare and 100% owned Metla Property. The property is located in northwestern British Columbia 30 kilometers northwest of the past producing Golden Bear gold mine (15,044,867 grams of gold and 1,716,107 grams of silver, Minfile Report 104K 079), and 20 kilometres southeast of Brixton Metals' Au-Cu-Ag Thorn project.

In the spring of 2018, Geotech Ltd flew a VTEM Airborne Geophysical Survey for the Company. The purpose of the 2018 field program was to follow up on identified VTEM anomalies in and around the Metla Creek Area (MCA) and the newly identified VTEM anomaly east of the MCA (MC-east) anomaly. A Stuhini geological field crew was actively working on the Metla Property for 11 days in August. A total of 36 rock grab samples were collected from both the MCA and MC-East areas. Highlights from the sampling are shown in the table below.

Target Sample Gold

(g/t) Silver (g/t) Cu % Pb % Zn % Mo

ppm MCA-Zn A 1999498 1.23 15.6 0.100 0.005 0.090 4.8 MCA-Zn A 1999499 3.76 9.4 0.041 0.018 0.022 1.0 MCA-Zn B 1892603 0.00 10.7 0.328 0.001 0.005 5.4 MCA-Zn B 1892604 2.18 8.4 0.039 0.004 0.003 1.4 MCA-Zn C 1999491 3.00 45.5 0.091 0.344 6.33 6.2 MCA-Zn C 1999492 9.96 10.5 0.043 0.007 4.97 3.9 MCA-Zn C 1999493 4.02 8.2 0.092 0.006 0.023 4.8 MCA-Zn D 1999494 7.31 10.2 0.067 0.027 0.214 12.2 MC-east 1892609 1.04 10.4 0.004 0.007 0.003 53.5 MC-east 1892619 0.25 1.4 0.050 0.003 0.001 24.9

Samples are anomalous in gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. Identified sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite, sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite. Highlights include 9 samples returning gold values greater than 0.25 g/t with a maximum of 9.96 g/t; 9 samples returning silver values greater than 8 g/t with a maximum of 45.5 g/t; 11 samples returning copper values greater than 300 ppm with a maximum of 3284 ppm. Assays of up to 3441 ppm lead and 6.33% zinc have also been reported.

The majority of samples in the MCA area consisted of hydrothermal breccia with a quartz-sulphide matrix and predominately limestone clasts or semi-massive to disseminated sulfides in quartz veins proximal to the brecciated zone. Samples from Zone B in the MCA area consisted of stratiform massive sulfides within black shale which extended towards Zone C.

Sampling in the MC-east anomaly returned anomalous gold values from sulfide bearing, vuggy quartz boulders. Two samples assayed 1.04g/t and 0.25 g/t gold respectively.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd - Stuhini is a mineral exploration Company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties, with its primary focus on the Metla Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometers south of the town of Atlin.

The geological content of this news release has been approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Additional information on the Company and the Metla Property can be found in the Company's prospectus dated Feb. 15, 2019, as filed on SEDAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE: This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "will be", "will have", "is expected to" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Stuhini Exploration Ltd. with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.

We seek Safe Harbor

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration