EnGold Hires Technology Innovator VRIFY to Enable Leading Edge 3D Investor Communication Graphics for the Lac La Hache Project

Vancouver, July 8, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has entered into a shares-for-services agreement (the "Agreement") with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") pursuant to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 4.3. Pursuant to the Agreement, VRIFY, which provides technology services (the "Services") to the Company, will receive its fees by way of the issuance of common shares (the "Shares") of the Company. The Shares will be issued at a deemed price per Share equal to the Discounted Market Price (as defined in TSXV policies) of the Shares as traded on the Exchange on the first trading date following the date the Services are provided to the Company. The Agreements are subject to Exchange acceptance.

"VRIFY is leading the way in helping investors more easily access and understand mining and exploration information," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "I'm looking forward to partnering with VRIFY in telling EnGold's compelling story."

About VRIFY: VRIFY's technology communicates a company's value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets using virtual tours, and present content to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. See for yourself at VRIFY.com.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the 2017 G1 Copper Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

