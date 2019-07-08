Largo Resources Announces Debt-Free Status Following Redemption of all its Outstanding 9.25% Senior Secured Notes

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is very pleased to announce that in accordance with its press release dated June 10, 2019, in which the Company announced its election to redeem its outstanding 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 (the "Notes"), the Company has redeemed in full all of its outstanding Notes. The Notes have been redeemed at a redemption price equal to 104.625% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including the redemption date of July 8, 2019.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer stated: "I am extremely pleased to announce that Largo is now debt-free. This full repayment represents a significant milestone for the Company and we look forward to the future as Largo continues to enhance its presence in the global vanadium market."

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

