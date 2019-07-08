One World Lithium Announces First Tranche Closing Of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - JULY 8, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI) (the "Company") ("OWL") announces that it has closed a portion of its private placement which was previously announced on June 7, 2019. The Company raised $ 734,586 CDN to date through the issuance of 3,672,930 units at a price of $0.20 per unit under the offering leaving $ 1,265,414 of the offering yet to close.

Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a non-transferable Common Share Purchase Warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the offering. All securities are subject to a four month and one day hold from the closing date.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds will be used primarily for funding the Salar del Diablo Lithium Property exploration programs and working capital.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectares (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, President and CEO

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-888-280-8128

