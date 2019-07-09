Alligator Energy Ltd: Piedmont Project - Re-discovered Ni Co Cu province

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) (Alligator or the Company), is excited to release a market update and presentation on its compilation of work across the re-discovered Piedmont Ni Co Cu province in northwest Italy. Alligator is now seeking expressions of interest from potential strategic partners to directly invest into the Project, and support the agreed 'next steps' for the Company's ongoing work program including drilling.AGE is farming into, and has direct lease applications, in an historic Ni Co Cu mining area in the Piedmont region, northwest Italy. The company has access to multiple exploration permits over a 30km mineralised strike length, across which there has been minimal modern exploration.Confirmatory sampling and ground truthing undertaken during 2018 has shown excellent nickel and cobalt tenor within and along strike of existing historical workings (refer to presentation and previous ASX releases for grades reported - 26 July and 14 September 2018). Within the Company's database, 17 locations with >0.5% nickel have been identified - an unusually large number of Ni Co occurrences which is similar in characteristics to other significant Ni endowed global regions.Alligator believes there is potential for high grade mineralisation amenable to underground mining, and there has been no modern exploration to evaluate potential continuation of mineralisation at depth. Potential to develop the Project is further supported by excellent mineral tenors within known sampling. The Ni and Co are almost exclusively contained within pentlandite indicating excellent prospects for mineral recovery and marketable product.Two nickel geology experts have assessed and confirmed the potential within the region. Their recommendations have been incorporated into the 'next steps' work program. Drilling permitting is currently being completed (anticipated during the September 19 quarter) for drill ready targets adjacent to historic mines, along with deeper holes. Ground-based and down-hole EM to delineate geometry and depth potential of mineral occurrences is also planned.The province is located within a European jurisdiction, well positioned to take advantage of the increasing European strategic interest in EV and digital metals. The region has a long history of mining, with good access, and is close to major infrastructure (approximately 100 km NW of Milan, Italy).The Company will keep the market updated on progress with the expression of interest process in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.To view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/28NX9N09





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





Source:



Alligator Energy Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au