Delrey Receives Drill Permits for Its Four Corners Fe-Ti-V Project Located in Newfoundland and Labrador

Vancouver, July 9, 2019 - Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE: DLRY) (FSE: 1OZ) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Delrey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its authorization from the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources to establish up to 20 drill sites and 4 trenches on its Four Corners Property, located near Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador. Delrey personnel will be staying at an existing camp located within 15km of the property's road accessible Keating Hill East Zone, the focus of the 2019 drilling campaign, which will allow the Company to maintain low cost highway access for the duration of the program which is expected to be approximately 6-8 weeks long.

Delrey's President and Chief Executive Officer Morgan Good stated, "The Delrey team is very excited to have received its Four Corners Project drill permits so quickly allowing work to commence in short order. The Department of Natural Resources in Newfoundland and Labrador is well known for its ability to move expediently through the permitting process and certainly did not disappoint. We are looking forward to a productive summer of drilling and are optimistic we can deliver promising results further enhancing value to our Flagship Asset for shareholders of Delrey."

About Delrey

Delrey is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, specifically in the strategic energy minerals space. The Company has an option to earn a 80% interest in the Four Corners Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Four Corners Project is a Fe-Ti-V exploration project with positive historical drilling, metallurgy, and development economics. The Company also wholly owns the Star, Porcher, Peneece and Blackie Fe-Ti-V properties located along tidewater in western British Columbia. Delrey will continue to review and acquire projects showing potential for materials used in the energy storage and electric vehicle markets. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "DLRY".

Qualified person

Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

