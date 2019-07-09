Doubleview Provides Update on the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project
VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ( €œDoubleview €) (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF, FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. After careful review of the three-dimensional induced polarization survey (3D IP) and advanced geochemical and geological data (see news release dated May 28, 2019), drill targets are being proposed to test several chargeability, low resistivity and magnetic targets on the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project. These proposed drill targets include:
|
Drill Hole
proposed
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|
Azimuth
(d)
|
Dip
(d)
|
Depth
(m)
|
Comment
|
Hole H26 - Deep
|348024
|6454385
|1005.0
|180
|-60
|868
|
Re-enter hole 26, originally drilled to 568.5m, and add 300m to test deeper continuity of central Lisle mineralization as indicated by 3D IP
|
PP-DDH-A
|348055
|6454681
|1031.5
|45
|-60
|350
|
Drill 350 m into SW part of Anomaly-A as an initial test of a strong chargeability and magnetic feature
|
PP-DDH-B
|347500
|6454800
|1018.8
|45
|-60
|400
|
Drill 400 m into NE part of Anomaly-A where strong Cu and Au soil geochemistry is combined with a chargeability feature.
|
PP-DDH-C
|348348
|6454186
|1000.0
|225
|-70
|500
|
Drill 500 m to test a deep-rooted easterly extension of the Lisle Zone as indicated by chargeability data and geologic modelling
|
PP-DDH-D
|347875
|6453950
|957.7
|225
|-70
|500
|
Drill 500 m SW into chargeability feature that extends the Lisle Zone
|
PP-DDH-E
|347475
|6454025
|960.7
|45
|-70
|400
|
Drill 400 m into westerly continuation of the Lisle SW chargeability feature (see above), towards modelled potassic alteration and monzonite intrusion
|
PP-DDH-F
|346568
|6453758
|987.6
|290
|-60
|600
|
Drill 600 m into SW diorite/hornfels contact zone with deep chargeability root
€œThe 3D IP and geochemical sampling has allowed us to better understand the potential depth of this deposit. We are looking forward to commencement of the drill program to test our new geological model on the deposit, € states Farshad Shirvani, CEO.
The following illustrations are proposed drill plan and section plotted the proposed H26 Extension.
Doubleview also announces that Hudbay and Doubleview have agreed to extend the anniversary dates under the option agreement from June 15, 2019 to October 31, 2019 and for the consecutive years respectively.
Qualified Person
Mr. Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview €™s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder.
About Doubleview Capital Corp.
Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company €™s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact:
Doubleview Capital Corp.
409 Granville St., Suite #880
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/551260/Doubleview-Provides-Update-on-the-Hat-Copper-Gold-Porphyry-Project