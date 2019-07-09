Rare Earths and Niobium Recognized as € Critical Minerals €

SURREY, July 9, 2019 - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) ( € American Manganese € or € AMY € or the € Company €), is pleased to announce the initiation of rock and soil geochemical surveys on the Company €™s 100% owned Lonnie rare earth element and niobium project. The mining claims are located approximately 6 kilometers east of Manson Creek (300 kilometers northwest of Prince George, BC). The Lonnie property features aegirine and biotie sovite (calcium-rich carbonatite) with accessory apatite, magnetite, zircon and minor pyrochlore, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and columbite.

In 1955, Kennecott Explorations completed trenching on the Lonnie and outlined a zone approximately 480 X 15 meters in area with niobium mineralization (MEMPR Property File, 1960). The carbonatites also contain enriched rare earth elements and zircon. Fieldwork in 2019 on the Lonnie property included 39 rock, and 124 soil samples being taken from a 1,000 X 400 meter area adjacent to the Wolverine Fault. Eleven out of 39 rock chip samples are currently being re-analyzed due to cerium, niobium, and neodymium values being above detection limits. Four out of 124 soil samples are also being re-analyzed due to cerium values being above detection limits. Results of rock and soil sample geochemical sampling will be announced when laboratory results are completed.

€ Both the rare earths and niobium are now listed as Critical Minerals by the U.S. Government, € noted Larry Reaugh, CEO of American Manganese. Inc. € And for both of them, the U.S. is presently 100% import-dependent, which underscores for us the importance of developing potential new North American sources of supply. €

In addition to the mining claims, The Company €™s patented lithium-ion battery recycling process, RecycLiCoTM, has the potential to supply additional minerals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese. New results from the RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant are expected shortly.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andris Kikauka, P. Geo, who is the Qualified Person supervising the fieldwork and reporting geochemical analysis results from the Lonnie rare earth project.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com



www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain € forward-looking statements €, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551236/Geochemical-and-Geophysical-Surveys-Initiated-for-American-Manganeses-Rare-Earth-Property