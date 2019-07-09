Menü Artikel
Suche
 

CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

12:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2019 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) will issue their second quarter earnings releases at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30. These releases will be followed by conference calls and live webcasts, which will be available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the CNX Resources website, and the 'News and Events' page of the CNX Midstream website. Also, earnings call slides will be available at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, on each company's website.

Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Tuesday, July 30
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM)

  • 11:00 a.m. ET: Tuesday, July 30
  • Dial-In: 888-349-0097 (domestic) 412-902-0126 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Midstream Partners Call"
  • Webcast: cnxmidstream.com

About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

About CNX Midstream Partners
CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNXM's assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available on CNXM's website www.cnxmidstream.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-resources-corporation-and-cnx-midstream-partners-lp-announce-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300881201.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corp.; CNX Midstream Partners LP



Contact
Investor: Tyler Lewis, at (724) 485-3157 or Media: Brian Aiello, at (724) 485-3078
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

CNX Resources Corp.

CNX Resources Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2H8TZ
US12653C1080
www.cnx.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap