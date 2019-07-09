Gatling Adds Second Rig; Extends Drill Program at Larder Gold Project in Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - July 9, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig on its 100% owned Larder Gold Project. The second rig will drill an additional 3,500 m, adding to the current 10,000 m phase one program for a total of 13,500 m. The new rig will exclusively target near surface mineralization at Cheminis, Fernland and Kir Vit. The original drill rig will continue to develop the Bear Deposit along strike and at depth within the prolific Cadillac Larder Lake Break ("CLLB").

Further Information on the New, Near Surface Gold Targets

- Fernland - The Fernland Zone (Figure 1) is approximately 1.5 km in strike and lies west of the Cheminis Deposit with over 42,000 m drilled historically. Immediately to the West of the Fernland Zone is the Omega Mine, which sits on a fold within the CLLB. Geology in the Fernland Zone consists of classic Larder Lake Cadillac Break material including Flow Ore, Ultramafics, Sediments, Carbonate zones, and multiple phases of mafic volcanics. Drilling will target these units as well as structural trends and folds within the CLLB. Historical drilling has intersected values such as 66.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m, 4.3 g/t Au over 6.3 m, 4.5 g/t Au over 4.5 m, and 11.1 g/t Au over 1.6 m. - Cheminis - The Cheminis Deposit (Figure 1) and historical mine is approximately 1.5 km in strike and produced over 27,000 ounces of gold between 1990 and 1996. Over 87,000 m of historical drilling has been completed on the Cheminis Deposit and gold values intersected include 6.5 g/t Au over 13.1 m and 4.7 g/t Au over 14.3 m. Drill targets will include south Flow Ore and extension of the North Carbonate zone to the East. The Cheminis mine and the deposit is currently still open in all directions.

- Kir Vit - The Kir Vit zone is 4 km north of the Cheminis headframe and has had minimal historical drilling with only 1,500 m drilled. A shaft was developed to 275 ft with two sub-levels at 200 and 250 ft to further explore the Kir Vit mineralization at depth in the 1930's. Planned drilling will follow up on historical intersections (including 41.6 g/t Au over 2.2 m, 56.9 g/t Au over 0.6 m and 29.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m) and explore new targets designed to test geophysical anomalies coincident with gold-bearing surface samples. The recent surface exploration has outlined two distinct geological trends (Porphyry and Conglomerate) within a newly discovered hydrothermal footprint. Historical gold values recovered from surface samples include 7.9 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au (Figure 2). These targets lie within the Nettie Gold Lake trend and along strike of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, which has an indicated mineral resource of 1,461,000 oz Au at 6.62 g/t Au with 56,006,000 lbs. Cu at 0.37% Cu (6,870,000 t) and an Inferred resource of 712,000 oz Au at 4.85 g/t Au with 32,218,000 lbs. Cu at 0.32% Cu (4,570,000 t).1

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration stated, "Until now, summer drilling at Gatling's Larder gold project has concentrated on developing the Bear deposit. Results have been extremely encouraging and include high-grade gold over wide intervals in multiple holes. By adding a second rig, as well as an additional 3,500 m of drilling, we can widen our focus and begin testing the exciting near surface targets that we recently identified. We look forward to sharing the results of this extended drill program as we receive them."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Drone footage of Larder Gold Project Looking West with Deposits and Targets

1 (Technical Report on the Upper Beaver Gold-Copper Project, Ontario, Canada, SRK Consulting, September, 2012)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Kir Vit Geology with Surface Samples and Regional Structures

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

