Northern Superior Initiates Prioritization of Gold-Bearing Shear Systems, TPK Mineral Property, Northwestern Ontario

SUDBURY, July 9, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ( € Northern Superior € or the € Company €) (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF), is pleased to report that it has initiated the process of evaluating and prioritizing the eight gold-bearing shear systems recently discovered within the Big Dam area of the TPK property from the winter 2019 core drill program (see Northern Superior press release, May 15, 2019). The purpose of this exercise is to establish which shear zone(s) presents the best opportunity for discovery of an economic deposit of gold in the shortest time frame possible.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior, states: € Northern Superior is actively evaluating the geology of both the Annex and Big Dam areas of the TPK property. The observations reported in this press release represent an important step forward, following the 2019 winter drill program, to ensure that going forward, we have a more focussed program establishing which shear zone represents the best opportunity for discovering an economic deposit of gold in a timely manner. €

Key Findings:

1) The discovery of the eight gold-bearing shear systems during the 2019 core drill program confirms the hypothesis of there being multiple, locally derived bedrock sources contributing to and recharging the mineralized boulder and till gold dispersal aprons observed within the Big Dam area of the TPK property (see Northern Superior press release, February 27, 2018).

Results of initial exploration completed on the TPK property in 2010 indicated that gold grain anomalies of this scale are amalgamated responses from a cluster of gold zones. They normally indicate a large gold system or district rather than a single gold zone. The Company made this statement on June 21, 2010.

2) Boulders exceeding 10 g/t gold ( € Au €) (not counting quartz vein and strongly altered/sheared boulders) tend to be sourced from the main zone of the Freure Lake Batholith ( € FLB €) (up to 94.2 g/t Au) and the more fractionated contact stock portions (up to 10.3 g/t Au). Petrographic work in 2017 classified the rocks as magnetite-bearing monzogranite and syenogranite respectively (see Northern Superior internal report, 2017).

Those shear zones associated with these areas of the FLB may be the more attractive shear zones to pursue at this time (see Figure 1 below).

The remaining lithologies sampled (basalt, andesite, diorite) are considered lower priority host rocks, returning assay values <1 g/t Au.

3) Transport distance of boulders can be determined from tying the geochemistry of boulders to bedrock determined from drill core geochemistry. For example, transport distance of contact stock syenogranite boulders are approximately 100m down-ice of the bedrock contact between the main zone monzogranites of the FLB and the syenogranite.

Understanding transport distance of boulders from source is critical in determining point source(s) for the boulders.

4) Some of the gold-bearing boulder trains have not yet been tied to bedrock sources. Based on the geochemistry of these boulders and existing geophysics datasets, there are is great potential to discover additional gold-bearing shear/alteration zones within the Big Dam area.

Figure 1. Preliminary interpretation of higher vs. lower priority, recently discovered shear/alteration Zones, Big Dam area, TPK property.

The TPK Property

This gold-silver-copper property, located in northwestern Ontario, contains two large independent mineralized systems. The first gold-bearing area is contained within the Big Dam and New Growth areas of the property and is a laterally extensive mineralized shear system stretching 35 kilometres ( € km €) across the southern portion of the property. One of North America €™s largest gold grain-in-till dispersal aprons extends from this area.

The second gold-bearing system is contained within the Annex area of the property. This system is defined by a gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor. Mineralized boulders collected from within this corridor returned assay values of up to 727 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 4.1% copper (see Northern Superior Resources press release, June 25, 2012); and drill results returned grades of up to 4.62 g/t gold over 5.5 metres ( € m €) (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, June 25 and 26, 2012).

Exploration Highlights, Big Dam Area:

Discovery and definition of the gold grain-in-till dispersal apron: defined as 6 km wide by 11.5 km long, with gold grain-in-till anomalies up to 1263 grains per 10 kilogram till sample (see Northern Superior Resources press release, May 15, 2019). Discovery of several gold-bearing boulder dispersal trains returning gold assay values of up to 94.21 g/t Au; Discovery of significant gold-bearing mineralization: example from the Target 3 area, coarse-grained visible gold in core hole TPK-10-004, returned an assay value of 25.9 g/t Au over 13.5 m (see Northern Superior Resources press release, February 27, 2018); and Discovery of eight gold-bearing shear/alteration zones within the Big Dam area of the TPK property, hosting up to 20 m-wide intervals of anomalous gold values within envelopes of alteration and/or shearing within the FLB. Each of these structures is capable of hosting economically viable gold mineralization along strike or at depth (see Northern Superior Resources press release, May 15, 2019).

Agreements

Northern Superior owns 100% of the TPK property. Pursuant to an option/joint venture agreement entered into with Yamana Gold Inc. ( € Yamana €), the project is operated by Northern Superior. Completion of this core drill program puts Yamana on track to complete the first-year commitment of this option-joint venture agreement (see Northern Superior Resources press release, November 26, 2018).

Northern Superior works with Neskantaga First Nation through an Early Exploration Benefits Agreement to ensure beneficial engagement for all stakeholders through the early exploration phases completed on the TPK property.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O €™Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ( € QP €) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the TPK property, Mr. O €™Callaghan has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and QuÃ©bec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (QuÃ©bec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in QuÃ©bec and northwestern Ontario.

