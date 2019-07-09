Menü Artikel
New Destiny Mining Retains Trevor Morrison for Investor Relations

11:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.v: NED), (the €œCompany € or €œNED €) is pleased to announce it has hired Trevor Morrison to perform investor relations for the company. Mr. Morrison has been retained to manage the company €™s corporate communications and investor relations services in order to increase investor awareness. He will be introducing the company to private investors, analysts, brokers and other key influencers in the mining industry and investment community. The contract will be effective July 15th 2019 for a period of 12 months at a rate of $2500.00 per month.

Trevor has been active in the capital markets for over 30 years working in Toronto, Vancouver and New York with various firms as an equity and fixed income trader. He has also worked with Canaccord Genuity, Union Securities and Research Capital as an investment advisor and at Scotia McLeod as a trader. Since 2007 he has been an independent investment banker in Toronto and London working with merchant banks, specializing in project financing, and corporate development.

About New Destiny Mining Corp.

The Treasure Mountain silver property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper-molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. In addition, the property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc., which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Barry Brown
Director
604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

Trevor Morrison

ir@NewDestinyMining.com

604-488-3900

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

New Destiny Mining Corp.
888 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 888
Vancouver, BC V6C 3K4

SOURCE: New Destiny Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/551262/New-Destiny-Mining-Retains-Trevor-Morrison-for-Investor-Relations


