Apex Resources Issues Shares to Consultants

July 9, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" ) (TSXV:APX) is pleased to report that it has issued 100,000 common shares as the first payment to T.A. Hill Consulting Corp ("TA Hill") in accordance with a Consulting Agreement between Apex and TA Hill whereby TA Hill is to assist in procuring and engaging a Joint Venture partner for its Jersey Emerald Property located in southeastern British Columbia. Apex has also issued 50,000 common shares to Mr. Dallas Davis for geochemical, geological and metallurgical data on its Mount Anderson Property in the Yukon Territories. (Please refer to Apex news release of June 21, 2019.) The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. Both of these shares issuances have been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territories. Apex has a portfolio of quality properties including:

1.The Mount Anderson gold-silver property in the Yukon. 2.The Red Ridge gold-silver property in the Yukon. 3.The Cloud, Eldorado and Wild properties in BC's Golden Triangle. 4.The Kena-Daylight gold property in southern BC under option to Prize Mining Corp. 5.The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property in southern BC. 6.The Ore Hill gold property in southern BC.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario and the Mengapur copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit (225Mt @ 0.59% Cu equivalent) in Malaysia now under development by Monument Mining Ltd.

